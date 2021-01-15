Scarborough hospitals inundated with coronavirus patients, some to be flown to Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

As hospitals have been dealing with surging numbers of coronavirus patients, a Scarborough Health Network (SHN) doctor says the situation is causing such a strain that some need to be flown to Kingston.

“Scarborough ICUs continue to be over capacity despite many patients transferred to other parts of Ontario for weeks. Much worse than I’ve seen before in my 10 years here, and we’ve increased ICU beds substantially but still can’t keep up,” Dr. Chris Lazongas, an intensivist with SHN and the program director of clinical pharmacology and toxicology with the University of Toronto, tweeted Friday morning.

Hours later, Lazongas posted another message on Twitter describing how staff are trying to make arrangements to transfer patients through air ambulance.

“Now sending ICU patients to Kingston (as soon as we can secure a helicopter). This (is) absolutely NOT our usual winter surge,” he wrote.

Lazongas said 10 ICU patients have been transferred to Oshawa, Ajax and Peterborough over the past two weeks, but noted the provincial government is advising which hospitals are accepting patients.

“What little capacity exists in the GTA is expected to be filled very soon, so sending our patients further,” he said in a tweet when asked about transferring patients to other GTA hospitals.

Dr. Martin Betts, the chief of critical care at SHN, said Scarborough has been “hit hard” by the virus and the 300th patient with COVID-19 has been admitted to the intensive care unit at the three-hospital network.

READ MORE: Ontario ICU doctor on hospital COVID-19 capacity concerns

“Critical care capacity has been a challenge in Scarborough and throughout the GTA for the past several weeks,” he said in a written statement late Friday.

“We aim to manage patients with our internal capacity. However, from time to time we need to transfer patients to other hospitals to ensure all patients now and into the future continue to receive the high-quality care they deserve when presenting to our hospital with a critical illness.”

Doly Begum, the NDP MPP for Scarborough Southwest, said Scarboroug needs “an equitable solution” and has setup a town hall for Monday to discuss the situation.

For weeks medical professionals have been sounding the alarm on the surging cases.

As most recently as Jan. 7, Ontario Health CEO Matthew Anderson warned hospital CEOs to be prepared for out-of-region patients, share resources, and prioritize the treatment of patients.

For those facilities with available ICU bed capacity, hospital staff were directed to keep a third of that capacity for patients from overwhelmed hospitals who need to be transferred for care. The hospitals were directed to review the admission of patients to critical-care beds.

All hospitals were directed to be ready to accept any patient transfers as directed.

For areas with community transmission of COVID-19, in-person urgent or time-sensitive surgeries and treatments should continue “without delay” but there should be a plan to defer “non-time-sensitive care” if needed.

The Ontario government declared a state of emergency earlier in the week and a stay-at-home order took effect early Thursday.

Scarborough ICUs continue to be over capacity despite many patients transferred to other parts of Ontario for weeks. Much worse than I’ve seen before in my 10 years here, and we’ve increased ICU beds substantially but still can’t keep up. https://t.co/S8CvYfWuls — Chris Lazongas (@lazongs) January 15, 2021

Now sending ICU patients to Kingston (as soon as we can secure a helicopter). This absolutely NOT our usual winter surge. — Chris Lazongas (@lazongs) January 15, 2021

We’ve sent out 10 ICU patients over the last 2 weeks. Oshawa, Ajax, Peterborough, now Kingston. There’s a provincial command table that is dictating the accepting hospitals; what little capacity exists in the GTA is expected to be filled very soon, so sending our patients further — Chris Lazongas (@lazongs) January 16, 2021

This is why I’m hosting an urgent live town hall with Dr. Lisa and @DeenaLadd to address how COVID-19 Is impacting our community, and the need for additional measures like #paidsickdays to continue protecting #ScarbTO. Our community needs help.https://t.co/BWRUKzejoz — Doly Begum (@DolyBegum) January 15, 2021

