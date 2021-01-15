Coronavirus: Big White community cluster grows another 13 cases; total now 175

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Big White community cluster continues to grow, with another 13 cases of COVID-19 announced on Friday by Interior Health.

The total number of confirmed cases at the popular ski resort east of Kelowna is now 175, though health officials say 143 of those have recovered.

Interior Health said there are 32 active cases that are isolating. It also noted that of the 175 cases, 110 reside at Big White.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, Jan. 12, the number of cases connected to the cluster was listed at 162 cases, with the number of active cases listed at 29.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Everyone in the Big White community is reminded to avoid social gatherings and that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles,” said Interior Health.

Story continues below advertisement

“Please follow public health guidance such as physical distancing, washing your hands regularly and wearing a mask.”

One month ago, on Dec. 15, Interior Health first announced the outbreak, stating an investigation revealed 60 cases related to shared housing.

1:49 B.C. reports new cases of contagious variants of COVID-19 B.C. reports new cases of contagious variants of COVID-19

The health agency again reminded the public that the risk remains low if you plan to visit Big White.

“In other words, it is safe to go to Big White when you stick to your immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering, etc.,” said Interior Health.

The next update regarding the Big White outbreak will be Tuesday, Jan. 19.

3:18 The push to expand the use of rapid COVID-19 testing The push to expand the use of rapid COVID-19 testing