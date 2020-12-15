Coronavirus: Interior Health reporting community cluster at Big White Ski Resort

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health says it has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to Big White Ski Resort.

“Our investigation reveals 60 cases of COVID-19 related to Big White; mostly from transmission related to shared housing,” the health agency said in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.

“All identified cases are required to self-isolate and public health continues to follow-up directly with their close contacts with guidance and support.”

Interior Health said “large households and social gatherings appear to be responsible for much of the COVID-19 transmission related to this cluster. This highlights the importance of limiting social activities and following COVID-19 protocols when indoors.”

The health agency continued, saying, “everyone in the Big White community is reminded to avoid social gatherings and that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles.”

It asked that people follow public health guidance, such as physical distancing and mask wearing, even during essential activities.

For those who plan on visiting Big White, Interior Health said the transmission risk is low — as long as they stick to their immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering with those who aren’t.

“Outdoor activities at Big White are considered safe for anyone following public health direction such as physical distancing, wearing a face covering, and staying home when sick,” said Interior Health.

The health agency says it will continue to monitor the cluster for additional cases, and is again asking people to only visit their local ski hill.

