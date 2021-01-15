Menu

Crime

West Kelowna RCMP investigating report of shots fired

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
West Kelowna RCMP say witnesses saw two vehicles speeding along Ross Road, with shots later heard from a gas station parking lot.
West Kelowna RCMP say witnesses saw two vehicles speeding along Ross Road, with shots later heard from a gas station parking lot. Global News

Police in West Kelowna say they’re investigating a report of alleged gunfire on Thursday night.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing a blue car and a white SUV travelling at high speeds along the 1700 block of Ross Road, with both vehicles then pulling into a gas station, where gunshots were allegedly heard.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m., with both vehicles fleeing the parking lot of the gas station.

“Officers immediately flooded the area and conducted a thorough search, but did not locate the vehicles,” said West Kelowna RCMP.

“Police are back at the scene today and officers continue to canvass for witnesses and surveillance video from the area.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

