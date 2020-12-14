N.S. RCMP make arrest after alleged shot fired at Indigenous fisher

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they arrested one person in connection with an alleged shooting Sunday afternoon in the Pictou Landing First Nation area.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau said Monday no injuries were reported and no charges have so far been laid.

Pictou Landing Chief Andrea Paul said Sunday in a Facebook post an Indigenous fisher was shot at after he went on the water to confirm whether a group of men were removing lobster traps.

Paul says the fisher was alone when he was allegedly shot at and that the men were armed with a rifle.

The Pictou Landing First Nation launched a self-regulated lobster fishery early last month.

Non-Indigenous fishers are upset that Indigenous-run fisheries operate outside the federally regulated lobster season.