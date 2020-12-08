N.S. lobster fishing season underway, First Nation fishers to sit out

Send this page to someone via email

Following an unusually long delay, the commercial lobster fishing off the southwest coast of Nova Scotia finally launched early this morning.

A DFO spokesman confirmed the fishing boats left port at 4 a.m. to start the season.

The so-called Dumping Day was originally scheduled for Nov. 30, but continued high winds and rough seas forced fishers to stay on land.

Though this isn’t the first time the season has been delayed, Coldwater Lobster Association president Bernie Berry says the eight-day delay may be the longest the zone has ever experienced.

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan announced in a tweet Monday evening that conditions had been deemed safe enough for the season to launch.

While commercial fishers took to the waters, Indigenous fishers from a Mi’kmaq band in the province stayed on shore.