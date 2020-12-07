N.S. dumping day a go for Tuesday after week-long delay due to poor weather

Send this page to someone via email

The fishing season in one of Nova Scotia’s most lucrative lobster zones will launch more than a week behind schedule on Tuesday.

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan announced on Monday afternoon that after consultation between the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), Environment Canada and fishing leaders the season in Lobster Fishing Area 34 will officially open on Tuesday at 4 a.m. AT.

“Wishing all our harvesters a safe #DumpingDay tomorrow,” Jordan said in a Tweet.

After today’s call with DFO and Environment Canada, industry leadership in #LFA34 have decided it is safe to go ahead. Happy to report that the season will open tomorrow at 4:00am AT.



Wishing all our harvesters a safe #DumpingDay tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1iQ0V6rWSy — Bernadette Jordan (@BernJordanMP) December 7, 2020

Dumping day — the first day of the lobster fishing season when traps are placed — was supposed to happen on Nov. 30, for commercial fishers in the area on the province’s southwest coast.

But high winds and rough seas have continued to delay the opening.

Coldwater Lobster Association president Bernie Berry told The Canadian Press that the eight-day delay may be the longest the zone has ever seen.

Berry said he expects the delay may cause the price of lobster to rise as the holiday season approaches and buyers have to quickly get product to market.

— With files from The Canadian Press