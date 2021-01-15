132 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo, total number climbs past 8,000

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 132 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday, raising the total number of cases in the area to 8,088.

This is the lowest number of new cases that the agency has announced since Jan. 3.

On the flip side, another 182 people were cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 6,862.

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in four days leaving the death toll in Waterloo Region sitting at 179.

3:40 2nd case of South African COVID-19 variant appears in Canada 2nd case of South African COVID-19 variant appears in Canada

The number of active cases drops to 1,045 but there are now 37 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19, including 20 people who are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

The COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in Waterloo Region 10,068 times, with 1,009 of those coming on Thursday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There were no new COVID-19 outbreaks announced for Waterloo Region, however, there are still 42 remaining which continues to be a record number.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 2,998 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 231,308.

Friday’s case count is lower than Thursday’s, which saw 3,326 new infections. On Wednesday, 2,961 new cases were recorded and 2,903 on Tuesday.

Read more: 7 patients transferred to Grand River Hospital in Kitchener from across the GTA

“Locally, there are 800 new cases in Toronto, 618 in Peel, 250 in York Region, 161 in Waterloo and 153 in Niagara,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

The death toll in the province has risen to 5,289, after 100 more deaths were reported — marking the highest daily number of deaths.

However, the Ontario government noted some of the deaths included in Friday’s report are from one public health unit and are also from earlier in the pandemic that the provincial database had missed.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Story continues below advertisement