Penticton RCMP seek help in identifying 2 suspects in stabbing incident

Police in the South Okanagan are asking for public help in identifying two suspects in a stabbing incident last week.

Penticton RCMP say a 27-year-old man was transported to hospital on the evening of Jan. 7, suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The incident took place along the 200 block of Main Street around 8:30 p.m., with officers responding to a report of two men fighting.

The victim was found on the sidewalk, with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and officers providing first aid.

Penticton RCMP say they obtained video surveillance of two suspects and are hoping the public can help identify them.

“The motive for the assault isn’t clear, but officers do not believe this incident was random,” said Const. James Grandy.

“We’re asking for anyone who recognizes either suspect caught on video surveillance to contact us.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

