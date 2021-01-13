Man dead after stabbing in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died after a stabbing in east-end Toronto Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Eglinton Avenue East, just west of Midland Avenue, at around 5:10 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics took the victim to a hospital in serious condition. Officials said the man’s condition worsened on the way to the hospital.

Police said officers were searching for a male suspect with long, dark hair who was last seen wearing all black clothing and a black bubble jacket.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

STABBING:

Eglinton Av E + Midland Av

– Suspect description:

– Male, black, long dark hair, wearing all black clothing, black bubble jacket

– Suspect is considered armed, violent and dangerous

– If located, do not approach

– Call 9-1-1 immediately

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 13, 2021

STABBING:

Eglinton Av E + Midland Av

– Vitim transported to hospital

– He has succumbed to his injuries

– Pronounced deceased

– Homicide investigators called in

– Scene has been closed for forensic exam

* Anyone with info 416 808-7400 *

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 13, 2021

Advertisement