Man dead after stabbing in Toronto’s east end

A man has died after a stabbing in east-end Toronto Wednesday afternoon, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Eglinton Avenue East, just west of Midland Avenue, at around 5:10 p.m.
Toronto Paramedics took the victim to a hospital in serious condition. Officials said the man’s condition worsened on the way to the hospital.
Police said officers were searching for a male suspect with long, dark hair who was last seen wearing all black clothing and a black bubble jacket.
Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
