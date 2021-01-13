Penticton pedestrian rushed to hospital with serious injuries

Emergency crews rushed to Penticton’s Main Street Tuesday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
The collision happened in the 700-block of Main Street around 6 p.m.
According to RCMP, witnesses said a man had suddenly walked into the street, possibly trying to quickly cross the road.
He suffered serious injuries after being struck by a passing vehicle.
“Police want to remind the public to always try and use a cross-walk and make certain cars have stopped prior to stepping into traffic,” Const. James Grandy said in a news release.
“We are actively gathering evidence and continuing to investigate this serious collision.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.
