Penticton pedestrian rushed to hospital with serious injuries

Emergency crews rushed to Penticton’s Main Street Tuesday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The collision happened in the 700-block of Main Street around 6 p.m.

According to RCMP, witnesses said a man had suddenly walked into the street, possibly trying to quickly cross the road.

He suffered serious injuries after being struck by a passing vehicle.

“Police want to remind the public to always try and use a cross-walk and make certain cars have stopped prior to stepping into traffic,” Const. James Grandy said in a news release.

“We are actively gathering evidence and continuing to investigate this serious collision.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

