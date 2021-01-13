Menu

Birthday card returned after Penticton RCMP arrest mail theft suspect

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted January 13, 2021 12:43 pm
Penticton RCMP are hoping to return a stolen birthday card to its rightful owner.
Penticton RCMP are hoping to return a stolen birthday card to its rightful owner. Courtesy: RCMP

Police have arrested a Penticton man for local mail theft and fraud, and they’ve now be able to return a birthday card to its rightful owner.

Following a week-long investigation, police carried out a search warrant at the home of 38-year-old Mark Anthony Stewart.

Penticton RCMP’s street enforcement unit said they found several pieces of mail and forged documentation during the search.

In particular, officers found a birthday card sent by a “Grama Patti” to her grandson Henry. They believe it was stolen in transit and wanted to return it to its rightful owner.

On Wednesday morning, police announced that the grandmother had picked up the card from the detachment and delivered it to her grandson.

Stewart has now been charged with possessing forged identity documents, stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

“Our officers have been actively working to solve recent mail thefts and break-ins to community mailboxes,” Const. James Grandy said in a news release. “This arrest will hopefully have a direct impact and help prevent these kinds of thefts from re-occurring.”

To avoid being a victim of mail theft, police recommend collecting your mail daily and never sending cash through post.

They also suggest placing a hold on your mail while you’re away and shredding any documents that contain personal financial information.

