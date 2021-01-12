Highway crash claims life of B.C. mom to six boys; online fundraiser set up for family

Send this page to someone via email

A trip to a dentist’s appointment went horribly wrong for a young B.C. family last week, and now an online fundraiser has been set up for them.

According to the GoFundMe campaign, the Palmateer-Lien family was involved in a head-on accident in the North Okanagan, along Highway 97A south of Enderby, during the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The highway was closed for hours, with occupants being airlifted and transported to hospital.

The GoFundMe page says the family’s vehicle was sideswiped by a vehicle headed in the opposite direction. The family vehicle was then pushed into a logging truck.

The young family has six sons, three of whom were in the vehicle. The other three were at school.

Lindsay Palmateer was one of those airlifted, with the post stating that she later died in hospital from her injuries.

Matt Lien is said to be still recovering in hospital from numerous injuries.

The post says he was initially placed in intensive care, but that he now faces a long road to recovery.

The three boys were all released from hospital and are said to be recovering with their grandparents.

“It goes without saying this family it going through the unimaginable right now,” said fundraiser Keoryn Davis.

“Matt will be unable to return to work for the unforeseeable future and their two-income household has gone to zero. They have six young boys to take care off and need their village more than ever.”

To view the GoFundMe page, click here.

In related news, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say a separate, non-related fatal crash happened Saturday night on Highway 97A near Spallumcheen.

The accident happened just after 9 p.m., near Stepney Road.

“The driver and passenger of the southbound vehicle were transported by B.C. Ambulance Services to the nearest medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries while the driver, and sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, died as a result of their injuries,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The results of this collision are tragic and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offer their sincerest condolences to all those affected,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“The cause of the collision remains under investigation and as always, we urge motorists to use caution, stay alert, and be aware of changing road conditions.”

