Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Head-on collision closes section of Highway 97A near Enderby, say RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Police say Highway 97A near Enderby, B.C., is closed because of a serious head-on collision. The highway is closed between Stepney Cross Road and Canyon Road, and all traffic is being diverted to Back Enderby Road.
Police say Highway 97A near Enderby, B.C., is closed because of a serious head-on collision. The highway is closed between Stepney Cross Road and Canyon Road, and all traffic is being diverted to Back Enderby Road. Charles Rosenow

A section of Highway 97A in the North Okanagan is closed because of a serious motor vehicle incident, say police.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say the head-on accident happened south of Enderby, around 9:45 a.m., and that it involved three vehicles.

The highway is closed between Stepney Cross Road and Canyon Road, and that both northbound and southbound traffic is being diverted to Back Enderby Road.

Police say the health status of the vehicle occupants isn’t currently known, but added that officers are on scene and are investigating the cause of the accident.

“We are asking the public to avoid the area and to consult DriveBC for when the highway will re-open,” said RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn.

Police are on scene and are investigating the cause of the accident.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said it sent two helicopters and four ambulances to the accident scene.

It said paramedics transported five patients, including two patients who were airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

The three other patients were transported by ground ambulance – two in serious condition and one in stable condition.

