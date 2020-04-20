Vernon RCMP warn of growing theft trend targeting community mailboxes

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon RCMP say there has been an increase in the number of mail thefts reported from community mailboxes, and they believe there might be more victims out there.

“We often receive one or two reports of a community mailbox that [has been] broken into,” Cpl. Tania Finn said in a news release.

However, since the beginning of January, there have been 33 reports of mail theft made to the Vernon North Okanagan detachment, she said.

Areas targeted include everywhere from rural roads in Enderby, Spallumcheen and Deep Creek to suburban areas of Coldstream and Vernon, Finn said.

“It is possible that many customers are not aware their mail had been stolen and used in an identity theft,” she said.

RCMP said that while the security of the community mailboxes is the responsibility of Canada Post, there are many steps customers can take to help protect their mail.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: UBCO engineering instructor designs small device with big impact for health workers

“One of the easiest is to collect the mail daily from the boxes, as suspects most often use the cover of darkness to commit their crimes and any mail left overnight could be stolen,” Finn said.

RCMP also recommend reporting any mailbox damage to Canada Post for immediate repair.

“If you see suspicious activity around your mailbox, report it to the police at the time it is occurring and provide a detailed description of the suspect and any vehicle associated,” Finn said.

0:18 North Vancouver RCMP release video of mailbox theft North Vancouver RCMP release video of mailbox theft