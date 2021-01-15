8 staff members test COVID-19-positive at OPP headquarters

Send this page to someone via email

Eight staff members at the Ontario Provincial Police’s headquarters in Orillia, Ont., have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since Jan. 1, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Four members have recovered and are back at work, while four are still in isolation, OPP Staff Sgt. Carolle Dionne said.

“These members were in the workplace at general headquarters,” Dionne said. “They would have had some interaction at the building. I don’t think we have anybody that is front-line at general headquarters — like, this is an administrative building.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Dionne said OPP members at HQ are required to wear personal protective equipment in the building, including a mask and safety glasses.

Story continues below advertisement

“We follow the public health unit guidelines and recommendations,” Dionne added. “If anybody is feeling ill, people are to stay at home, monitor and go get tested.”

In an email Friday, a spokesperson with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed there’s been a COVID-19 outbreak at the OPP headquarters in Orillia.