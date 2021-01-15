Menu

Health

8 staff members test COVID-19-positive at OPP headquarters

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Four members have recovered and are back at work, while four are still in isolation, OPP Staff Sgt. Carolle Dionne said.
Four members have recovered and are back at work, while four are still in isolation, OPP Staff Sgt. Carolle Dionne said. . Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Eight staff members at the Ontario Provincial Police’s headquarters in Orillia, Ont., have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since Jan. 1, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Four members have recovered and are back at work, while four are still in isolation, OPP Staff Sgt. Carolle Dionne said.

Read more: Coronavirus — 1st OPP officer tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

“These members were in the workplace at general headquarters,” Dionne said. “They would have had some interaction at the building. I don’t think we have anybody that is front-line at general headquarters — like, this is an administrative building.”

Dionne said OPP members at HQ are required to wear personal protective equipment in the building, including a mask and safety glasses.

Read more: Former OPP officer warns others not to get complacent after finishing 14-day COVID-19 quarantine

“We follow the public health unit guidelines and recommendations,” Dionne added. “If anybody is feeling ill, people are to stay at home, monitor and go get tested.”

In an email Friday, a spokesperson with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed there’s been a COVID-19 outbreak at the OPP headquarters in Orillia.

