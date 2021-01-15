Head of UBC school of public health resigns after travelling amid COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The head of UBC‘s School of Population and Public Health has now resigned after travelling for a vacation over the holiday break.

Dr. Peter Berman travelled to Hawaii amid COVID-19 restrictions and public health advice not to travel internationally.

Berman originally apologized for taking the vacation, saying he truly regretted the decision.

However, nearly two dozen faculty members of UBC’s School of Population and Public Health signed a letter expressing dismay over their director’s decision.

“This decision to travel harms our school’s ability to contribute leadership in calling for our communities to sustain daily sacrifices to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for the public good,” the letter stated.

2:04 Head of UBC school of public health faces calls to resign over holiday trip to Hawaii Head of UBC school of public health faces calls to resign over holiday trip to Hawaii – Jan 8, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, UBC said it cannot police employees’ personal time.