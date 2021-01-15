Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Head of UBC school of public health resigns after travelling amid COVID-19 restrictions

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 1:54 pm
Click to play video 'Fallout continues from non-essential travel by B.C. officials' Fallout continues from non-essential travel by B.C. officials
There is more outrage and disappointment over news that one of the province's top health educators spent the winter break on vacation abroad.

The head of UBC‘s School of Population and Public Health has now resigned after travelling for a vacation over the holiday break.

Dr. Peter Berman travelled to Hawaii amid COVID-19 restrictions and public health advice not to travel internationally.

Berman originally apologized for taking the vacation, saying he truly regretted the decision.

However, nearly two dozen faculty members of UBC’s School of Population and Public Health signed a letter expressing dismay over their director’s decision.

“This decision to travel harms our school’s ability to contribute leadership in calling for our communities to sustain daily sacrifices to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for the public good,” the letter stated.

Click to play video 'Head of UBC school of public health faces calls to resign over holiday trip to Hawaii' Head of UBC school of public health faces calls to resign over holiday trip to Hawaii
Head of UBC school of public health faces calls to resign over holiday trip to Hawaii – Jan 8, 2021

Read more: UBC public health faculty members pen letter slamming director’s Hawaiian vacation

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, UBC said it cannot police employees’ personal time.

Trending Stories
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusUBCcovid-19 travel restrictionspeter bermanUBC public healthUBC public health travel
Flyers
More weekly flyers