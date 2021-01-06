Head of UBC school of public health apologizes for Hawaiian trip during COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The head of UBC‘s School of Population and Public Health is apologizing, after travelling for a vacation over the holiday break.

Global News has confirmed that Dr. Peter Berman flew to Hawaii over the holidays, amid COVID-19 restrictions and public health advice not to travel internationally.

“I recognize now that I should not have travelled, and that many of you have made sacrifices over these past several weeks that I too should have made,” Berman wrote in a statement.

“I truly regret this decision.”

Berman went on to “reaffirm” his support for public health authorities, and to say he is complying with “all requirements for pandemic control.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:49 Where is Jason Kenney? Pressure mounting on the premier to speak publicly Where is Jason Kenney? Pressure mounting on the premier to speak publicly

UBC recruited Berman from Harvard to head the SPPH, of which provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is also a faculty member.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the university said it was aware that “some university administrators, students, faculty and staff may have chosen to travel over the holiday break.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Individuals in our community are free to make personal decisions around how they choose to spend their personal time,” reads the statement.

“The university has no jurisdiction over policing those private decisions, but expects everyone in the community to follow health guidelines.”

1:54 Hospital system CEO resigns from Ontario COVID-19 advisory table after trip Hospital system CEO resigns from Ontario COVID-19 advisory table after trip

Berman is the latest high profile figure to admit to travelling overseas while most Canadians hunkered down under health orders that saw them cancel traditional family gatherings.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario finance minister resigns after highly criticized Caribbean vacation

Neither the federal nor provincial government has banned travel, but both have strongly advised against it.

1:45 Victoria councillor Shamarke Dubow apologizes for overseas travel Victoria councillor Shamarke Dubow apologizes for overseas travel

Earlier this week, Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow apologized for a trip to Somalia during the holidays.

Outside of B.C., international travel has resulted in demotions for multiple provincial and federal politicians.

Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips resigned his post after it was revealed he’d flown to St. Barts in the Caribbean.

Alberta Minister of Municipal Affairs Tracy Allard was also removed from her post over a Hawaiian vacation, while multiple other United Conservative Party MLAs and staffers also faced demotions or were asked to resign.

Advertisement