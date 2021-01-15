Police asking some Oakville residents to shelter in basements due to ‘active investigation’

Halton Regional Police are asking some residents in Oakville to immediately shelter in their basements in connection with a “gunfire investigation.”
Police tweeted just before 2 p.m. on Friday asking residents in the area of Lakeshore Road West between Fourth Line and Birch Hill Lane to shelter “until further notice.”
Another tweet said police received a call at 1:20 p.m. for reports of gunfire in the area.
Just before 2:30 p.m., police said the situation has been “contained to a residence on Lakeshore Road West” and that it involves “at least two barricaded individual.”
A nearby private school, Appleby College, says it was instructed to place the campus in a hold-and-secure, and that all staff and students currently on site are accounted for and safe.
Police said crisis negotiators are on scene and that residents should continue with the shelter in place.
–With files from The Canadian Press
