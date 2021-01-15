Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Police asking some Oakville residents to shelter in basements due to ‘active investigation’

By Jessica Patton Global News
Halton police on scene of an active investigation in Oakville on Friday.
Halton police on scene of an active investigation in Oakville on Friday. Andrew Collins/Global News

Halton Regional Police are asking some residents in Oakville to immediately shelter in their basements in connection with a “gunfire investigation.”

Police tweeted just before 2 p.m. on Friday asking residents in the area of Lakeshore Road West between Fourth Line and Birch Hill Lane to shelter “until further notice.”

Another tweet said police received a call at 1:20 p.m. for reports of gunfire in the area.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police said the situation has been “contained to a residence on Lakeshore Road West” and that it involves “at least two barricaded individual.”

A nearby private school, Appleby College, says it was instructed to place the campus in a hold-and-secure, and that all staff and students currently on site are accounted for and safe.

Police said crisis negotiators are on scene and that residents should continue with the shelter in place.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalton Regional Policehalton policeOakville CrimeOakville newsOakville IncidentOakville shelter in place
Flyers
More weekly flyers