Police asking some Oakville residents to shelter in basements due to ‘active investigation’

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police are asking some residents in Oakville to immediately shelter in their basements in connection with a “gunfire investigation.”

Police tweeted just before 2 p.m. on Friday asking residents in the area of Lakeshore Road West between Fourth Line and Birch Hill Lane to shelter “until further notice.”

Another tweet said police received a call at 1:20 p.m. for reports of gunfire in the area.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police said the situation has been “contained to a residence on Lakeshore Road West” and that it involves “at least two barricaded individual.”

A nearby private school, Appleby College, says it was instructed to place the campus in a hold-and-secure, and that all staff and students currently on site are accounted for and safe.

Police said crisis negotiators are on scene and that residents should continue with the shelter in place.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from The Canadian Press

This situation is ongoing, contained to a residence on Lakeshore Rd. W., and involves at least two barricaded individuals within that residence. Our crisis negotiators will be working to resolve this safely. Area residents are to continue to shelter in place. — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) January 15, 2021

Initial call was received shortly before 1:20 pm reporting possible gunfire in the area. We continue to urge area residents to seek shelter in their basements. — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) January 15, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Initial call was received shortly before 1:20 pm reporting possible gunfire in the area. We continue to urge area residents to seek shelter in their basements. — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) January 15, 2021