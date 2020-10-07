Niagara police respond to barricaded man in crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police have blocked off a Grimsby neighbourhood as crisis negotiators respond to a man in distress.

Officers were called to the area of Murray and Olive streets, just north of the QEW, at around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning after a man barricaded himself inside a home beside a daycare centre.

#GrimsbyInc 5 This incident remains on-going. Preparations are being made for dismissal at Lakeview Elementary School. Officers will be present to facilitate parents picking up students off Olive St at 3:20pm. Please continue to avoid Murray St. — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) October 7, 2020

Police allege two officers were assaulted by the man, but were not injured.

Nearby Lakeview Public School was put in lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

Police say crisis negotiators, the Emergency Task Unit and uniform officers remain on the scene to help resolve the situation.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

