Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Niagara police respond to barricaded man in crisis

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 7, 2020 5:13 pm
Niagara police responded to a man in crisis in Grimsby on Wednesday.
Niagara police responded to a man in crisis in Grimsby on Wednesday. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police have blocked off a Grimsby neighbourhood as crisis negotiators respond to a man in distress.

Officers were called to the area of Murray and Olive streets, just north of the QEW, at around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning after a man barricaded himself inside a home beside a daycare centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Police allege two officers were assaulted by the man, but were not injured.

Trending Stories

Nearby Lakeview Public School was put in lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

Read more: Misunderstanding of COVID-19 rules briefly closes new Beamsville skate park

Police say crisis negotiators, the Emergency Task Unit and uniform officers remain on the scene to help resolve the situation.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Anti-mask protesters charged by Toronto police with breaking Quarantine Act' Coronavirus: Anti-mask protesters charged by Toronto police with breaking Quarantine Act
Coronavirus: Anti-mask protesters charged by Toronto police with breaking Quarantine Act
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional PoliceHamilton newsNiagara policeGrimsbyBarricaded ManOfficers assaultedman in crisisLakeview Public School
Flyers
More weekly flyers