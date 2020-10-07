Niagara police respond to barricaded man in crisis

Niagara Regional Police have blocked off a Grimsby neighbourhood as crisis negotiators respond to a man in distress.
Officers were called to the area of Murray and Olive streets, just north of the QEW, at around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning after a man barricaded himself inside a home beside a daycare centre.
Police allege two officers were assaulted by the man, but were not injured.
Nearby Lakeview Public School was put in lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”
Police say crisis negotiators, the Emergency Task Unit and uniform officers remain on the scene to help resolve the situation.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
