Winnipeg Jets get new goaltender off waivers from Carolina Hurricanes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
The Winnipeg Jets have picked up goaltender Anton Forsberg off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Winnipeg Jets have picked up goaltender Anton Forsberg off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

Winnipeg Jets have claimed goaltender Anton Forsberg off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes.

Forsberg, 28, was 1-1-0 with a 3.35 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in three games with the Hurricanes last season. The native of Harnosand, Sweden also played 27 games with Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

Forsberg has a career NHL record of 12-25-4 with a 3.22 GA and .901 save percentage over parts of five seasons with Carolina, Chicago and Columbus.

Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit are the other goalies on Winnipeg’s roster.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsNational Hockey LeagueCarolina Hurricanesanton forsberg
