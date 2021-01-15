Winnipeg Jets get new goaltender off waivers from Carolina Hurricanes

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets have claimed goaltender Anton Forsberg off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes.

Read more: Patrik Laine scores twice to pace Winnipeg Jets past Calgary Flames in overtime

Forsberg, 28, was 1-1-0 with a 3.35 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in three games with the Hurricanes last season. The native of Harnosand, Sweden also played 27 games with Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

#NHLJets have claimed goaltender Anton Forsberg off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes. DETAILS: https://t.co/IlfCipo2AW — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 15, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Forsberg has a career NHL record of 12-25-4 with a 3.22 GA and .901 save percentage over parts of five seasons with Carolina, Chicago and Columbus.

Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit are the other goalies on Winnipeg’s roster.

3:03 Winnipeg Jets season preview Winnipeg Jets season preview