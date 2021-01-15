Driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dunnville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One of two drivers involved in a two-vehicle collision in Dunnville, Ont., on Thursday night died at the scene, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Investigators say the drivers of each vehicle were trapped when fire services and paramedics responded to the crash just before 8 p.m. on Robinson Road just north of Bartlett Road.

It’s believed one of the vehicles was travelling northbound on Robinson Road and collided with the other vehicle travelling southbound on the roadway.

A witness reported that one of the drivers in the vehicle was unresponsive just after the crash, say detectives.

The 30-year-old driver was pronounced dead after being extricated by firefighters.

Paramedics transported the other driver to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other occupants in either vehicle. An investigation into the cause is ongoing, according to OPP.