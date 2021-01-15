Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Police watchdog investigating death of patient handcuffed by officers in Fort Erie

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 11:19 am
Three SIU investigators, including two from the forensic unit, have designated one subject officer and a witness in the case.
Three SIU investigators, including two from the forensic unit, have designated one subject officer and a witness in the case. Global News

The province’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a “violent patient” who was restrained by Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) in Fort Erie on Wednesday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is reporting the incident began during an “assist emergency medical services call” just after 2 p.m. near Lakeshore Road and Adelaide Street. Officers assisted paramedics by handcuffing an unruly 61-year-old man who was in an ambulance on his way to hospital.

Read more: 2 men arrested in connection with Niagara Falls robbery after police pursuit

The man died in hospital late Thursday night. SIU investigators have not disclosed the nature of the man’s death.

Three SIU investigators, including two from the forensic unit, have designated one subject officer and a witness in the case.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The post-mortem is expected on Saturday.

Click to play video 'SIU investigating crash after police pursuit in Brampton' SIU investigating crash after police pursuit in Brampton
SIU investigating crash after police pursuit in Brampton – Dec 16, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SIUSpecial Investigations UnitNiagara Regional PoliceNiagara newsLakeshore RoadAdelaide StreetFort Eriefort erie news
Flyers
More weekly flyers