Police watchdog investigating death of patient handcuffed by officers in Fort Erie

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a “violent patient” who was restrained by Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) in Fort Erie on Wednesday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is reporting the incident began during an “assist emergency medical services call” just after 2 p.m. near Lakeshore Road and Adelaide Street. Officers assisted paramedics by handcuffing an unruly 61-year-old man who was in an ambulance on his way to hospital.

Read more: 2 men arrested in connection with Niagara Falls robbery after police pursuit

The man died in hospital late Thursday night. SIU investigators have not disclosed the nature of the man’s death.

Three SIU investigators, including two from the forensic unit, have designated one subject officer and a witness in the case.

Story continues below advertisement

The post-mortem is expected on Saturday.

1:29 SIU investigating crash after police pursuit in Brampton SIU investigating crash after police pursuit in Brampton – Dec 16, 2020