Health

Quebec adds 1,918 coronavirus cases, 62 deaths as hospitalizations drop

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Click to play video 'Falling behind in the fight against COVID-19' Falling behind in the fight against COVID-19
Montreal’s health network can’t keep up with the growing demands of the pandemic. Global’s Laura Casella looks into the second wave crisis in Quebec.

Quebec is reporting 1,918 new cases and 62 additional deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus Friday as the health crisis rages on.

The latest numbers bring the province’s caseload to 238,745. There have been more than 207,000 recoveries.

The death toll, which is the highest in Canada, stands at 8,938. The total was changed Friday after health authorities removed two fatalities previously linked to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations related to the pandemic dropped by 27 to 1,496. Of those patients, one more is in intensive care for a total of 231.

Read more: Quebec to wait up to 90 days to give second dose of coronavirus vaccine

Health Minister Christian Dubé says it’s “still too early” to see the effects of Quebec’s additional restrictions, which include a nightly curfew, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We must therefore all continue our efforts and continue to respect health measures if we want to improve the COVID situation in Quebec,” he wrote on Twitter.

Quebec conducted 39,981 tests Wednesday, the latest day for which that information is available. So far, more than 5.3 million tests have been administered.

The latest information for the province’s vaccination campaign will be released later in the day.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaQuebec coronavirusQuebec COVID-19
