Quebec adds 1,918 coronavirus cases, 62 deaths as hospitalizations drop

Quebec is reporting 1,918 new cases and 62 additional deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus Friday as the health crisis rages on.

The latest numbers bring the province’s caseload to 238,745. There have been more than 207,000 recoveries.

The death toll, which is the highest in Canada, stands at 8,938. The total was changed Friday after health authorities removed two fatalities previously linked to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations related to the pandemic dropped by 27 to 1,496. Of those patients, one more is in intensive care for a total of 231.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says it’s “still too early” to see the effects of Quebec’s additional restrictions, which include a nightly curfew, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We must therefore all continue our efforts and continue to respect health measures if we want to improve the COVID situation in Quebec,” he wrote on Twitter.

Quebec conducted 39,981 tests Wednesday, the latest day for which that information is available. So far, more than 5.3 million tests have been administered.

The latest information for the province’s vaccination campaign will be released later in the day.