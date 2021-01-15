Menu

Crime

Woman arrested at gunpoint in downtown Guelph, police find pellet gun

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 10:50 am
Guelph police found a pellet gun after arresting a woman at gunpoint on Thursday afternoon in the city's downtown.
Guelph police say a 24-year-old woman is facing charges after receiving a report she was carrying a gun while in the downtown core on Thursday afternoon.

A call was placed to dispatchers just before 2 p.m. from someone who said a woman had put a handgun in her waistband near Guelph Central Station on Carden Street.

Police said when officers arrived on scene, the woman tried to run away but was stopped by police.

“Due to the concern for public safety and belief the female was armed, a gunpoint arrest was initiated,” police said.

Police added that during the arrest the woman reached into her waistband, removed what appeared to be a handgun and threw it to her side.

Police said they recovered a pellet gun that had been modified to look like a Smith & Weston handgun.

The suspect was not identified by Guelph police, but she has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and breaching a release order.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a bail hearing.

