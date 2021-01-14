Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in metal pipe attack arrested during overdose call: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 14, 2021 10:23 am
Guelph police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to a robbery on Monday.
Guelph police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to a robbery on Monday. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a suspect wanted in connection with a metal pipe attack was found by officers on Wednesday while they were responding to an overdose call.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Silvercreek Parkway and Speedvale at around 10 p.m. for reports of two people overdosing outside.

Read more: Charges laid after woman was attacked by her neighbour, Guelph police say

Police said one of them was wanted in connection with a violent robbery that happened in downtown Guelph on Monday.

A man was reportedly beaten with a metal pipe after he was robbed of his cash, marijuana, cellphone, and tablet.

Police found the victim on the sidewalk near Carden and Wyndham streets just after 3:30 a.m. At the time, police said they were looking for three suspects.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Footage, audio of 911 calls from Kitchener shooting released by police' Footage, audio of 911 calls from Kitchener shooting released by police
Footage, audio of 911 calls from Kitchener shooting released by police

The suspect who was found during the overdose call declined medical attention but was still taken to hospital to be cleared by health officials.

Trending Stories

Read more: Former Guelph mayor, CJOY news director Norm Jary dies at 91

Police said the 37-year-old is charged with robbery, aggravated assault and two counts of breaching his probation.

He’s scheduled to have a bail hearing on Thursday.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph Newsdowntown guelphdowntown guelph crimeGuelph overdosemetal pipe attackmetal pipe attack guelph
Flyers
More weekly flyers