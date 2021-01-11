Menu

Crime

Charges laid after woman was attacked by her neighbour: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 12:09 pm
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser.
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say charges have been laid after a woman was allegedly attacked by her neighbour on Saturday.

Officers were called to an apartment building on Waterloo Avenue at around 3 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Read more: Former Guelph mayor, CJOY news director Norm Jary dies at 91

Police said two tenants were yelling in their unit when someone in the building banged on their door, likely in an attempt to quiet them.

“The female tenant believed her upstairs neighbour was the one who had been banging and went to confront her,” police said in a news release. “The female tenant yelled at her neighbour, accusing her of calling the police.”

A fight then erupted and the neighbour was punched in the face, had her hair pulled and was thrown to the floor, police said.

The victim suffered a small cut and swelling on her face, but did not require medical attention.

Read more: Guelph police release photos of bank robbery suspect

Police added that the accused also smashed the window of a fire hose cabinet, causing $500 in damage.

Charges against her include assault, mischief and causing a disturbance. She will appear in court on April 23.

