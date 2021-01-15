Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa police offer $75K reward in Egal Daud homicide

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 10:31 am
The Ottawa Police Service is turning to the public for help in a three-year homicide investigation into the shooting death of Egal Daud.
The Ottawa Police Service is turning to the public for help in a three-year homicide investigation into the shooting death of Egal Daud. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Ottawa Police Service has posted a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a three-year-old homicide investigation.

The reward is linked to the shooting death of 30-year-old Egal Duad, who was found dead in a vehicle on Northview Road on Feb. 11, 2018.

OPS investigators believe Daud was going to meet acquaintances on Feb. 5, but his family never heard from him after that day and reported him missing to police.

Sgt. Chris O’Brien of the OPS homicide unit said in a release that investigators have spoken to all witnesses and followed up on all public tips they have received, but are in need of new leads.

Read more: Ottawa police investigating evening shooting on Iris Street

Story continues below advertisement

“Today, we are asking those who have information and have not yet spoken to police to help us identify Egal’s killer. His family needs to know,” he said.

Trending Stories

“Egal was a gentle soul and kind heart,” his family said as part of a statement announcing the reward.

“The loss of our brother and son has left our family in unimaginable pain. Pain that has been exacerbated by the fact that the person who did this has not been found and held accountable for this heinous crime. We appeal to anyone and everyone who has any information — be it minor or major — to please come forward and help us bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Surveillance video highlights witnesses to Ashton Dickson’s murder' Surveillance video highlights witnesses to Ashton Dickson’s murder
Surveillance video highlights witnesses to Ashton Dickson’s murder – Jun 26, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa ShootingOttawa homicideEgal DaudEgal Daud homicideOttawa homicide reward
Flyers
More weekly flyers