Ottawa police offer $75K reward in Egal Daud homicide

The Ottawa Police Service has posted a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a three-year-old homicide investigation.

The reward is linked to the shooting death of 30-year-old Egal Duad, who was found dead in a vehicle on Northview Road on Feb. 11, 2018.

OPS investigators believe Daud was going to meet acquaintances on Feb. 5, but his family never heard from him after that day and reported him missing to police.

Sgt. Chris O’Brien of the OPS homicide unit said in a release that investigators have spoken to all witnesses and followed up on all public tips they have received, but are in need of new leads.

“Today, we are asking those who have information and have not yet spoken to police to help us identify Egal’s killer. His family needs to know,” he said.

“Egal was a gentle soul and kind heart,” his family said as part of a statement announcing the reward.

“The loss of our brother and son has left our family in unimaginable pain. Pain that has been exacerbated by the fact that the person who did this has not been found and held accountable for this heinous crime. We appeal to anyone and everyone who has any information — be it minor or major — to please come forward and help us bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

