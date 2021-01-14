Menu

Consumer

Alberta barbershop ticketed after reopening despite COVID-19 restrictions

By Heide Pearson Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Decision to open central Alberta barbershop leaves town divided' Coronavirus: Decision to open central Alberta barbershop leaves town divided
A barbershop in Innisfail, Alta. is opening its doors in order to pay the bills. As Jenna Freeman reports, the decision that goes against public health rules has the central Alberta town divided.

The owners of an Alberta barbershop that opened in defiance of provincial public health orders this week have been ticketed after two days of taking customers.

More than 30 people had their hair cut at Bladez to Fadez on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the shop started taking bookings despite a province-wide shutdown of such businesses.

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta barbershop ‘rebrands’ as ‘essential service’ pet groomer to stay open

After being issued a closure notice Tuesday, the shop was determined to reopen Wednesday morning, and “rebranded” as a pet groomer offering “pet grooming for humans” and added pet food to their retail selection, which owner Natalie Klein said deemed the business an essential service.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Thursday, Klein said the shop was still open for retail — selling hair products and pet food — but wouldn’t comment on whether they were still taking appointments for hair cuts.

Story continues below advertisement

Klein also wouldn’t comment on whether she planned to take bookings for hair cuts in the future.

RCMP officers issued two tickets to the business on Wednesday, which came with a summons to appear in court but no fine.

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta barbershop vows to stay open despite AHS ordering its closure

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott said Thursday the tickets were issued for violating the Public Health Act, and that their involvement in the case is “at the direction of Alberta Health Services.”

Scott could not say whether officers had visited the shop on Thursday.

