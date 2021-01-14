Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man faces cannabis charges following traffic stop in Clearview, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 14, 2021 5:43 pm
A search found the man to be in possession of different types of cannabis, including 500 grams of dried cannabis.
A search found the man to be in possession of different types of cannabis, including 500 grams of dried cannabis. Police handout

A 44-year-old Blue Mountains, Ont., man is facing several charges after he was stopped on Highway 26 in Clearview, Ont., during the early morning hours of Wednesday, OPP say.

According to police, the man was stopped and arrested for dangerous driving.

Read more: Driver dies after crashing into hydro pole in Clearview, Ont.

A search found the man to be in possession of different types of cannabis, including 500 grams of dried cannabis. The officer also seized a cellphone and cash.

Police say a demand for a roadside breath test was read and refused by the driver.

Story continues below advertisement

Adam Loucks, 44, from Blue Mountains, Ont., was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, refusal to comply with a demand, cannabis possession for the purpose of selling and vehicle racing.

Trending Stories

Loucks will appear in court in March.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Huronia West OppClearviewBlue MountainsClearview newsclearview OntClearview cannabis chargesClearview traffic stop
Flyers
More weekly flyers