Man faces cannabis charges following traffic stop in Clearview, Ont.

A 44-year-old Blue Mountains, Ont., man is facing several charges after he was stopped on Highway 26 in Clearview, Ont., during the early morning hours of Wednesday, OPP say.
According to police, the man was stopped and arrested for dangerous driving.
A search found the man to be in possession of different types of cannabis, including 500 grams of dried cannabis. The officer also seized a cellphone and cash.
Police say a demand for a roadside breath test was read and refused by the driver.
Adam Loucks, 44, from Blue Mountains, Ont., was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, refusal to comply with a demand, cannabis possession for the purpose of selling and vehicle racing.
Trending Stories
Loucks will appear in court in March.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments