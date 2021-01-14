Man faces cannabis charges following traffic stop in Clearview, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 44-year-old Blue Mountains, Ont., man is facing several charges after he was stopped on Highway 26 in Clearview, Ont., during the early morning hours of Wednesday, OPP say.

According to police, the man was stopped and arrested for dangerous driving.

A search found the man to be in possession of different types of cannabis, including 500 grams of dried cannabis. The officer also seized a cellphone and cash.

Police say a demand for a roadside breath test was read and refused by the driver.

#HurWOPP officer stopped a vehicle travelling more than two times the speed limit this morning on Hwy 26 in @Clearview_twp. The driver was arrested and a search of the vehicle found a criminal quantity of cannabis in various forms. Driver now charged with numerous offences. ^dmh pic.twitter.com/1iGSPeFXmx — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) January 13, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Adam Loucks, 44, from Blue Mountains, Ont., was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, refusal to comply with a demand, cannabis possession for the purpose of selling and vehicle racing.

Loucks will appear in court in March.