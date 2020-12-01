Driver dies after crashing into hydro pole in Clearview, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A driver has died after crashing into a hydro pole in Clearview, Ont., on Monday evening, Huronia West OPP say.

According to police, a vehicle travelling north on Simcoe Road 10, near Sunnidale Concession 3, lost control and hit a hydro pole.

The driver was sent to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie by paramedics, later succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead.

The driver has been identified as Duncan McDonald, 19, from Wasaga Beach.

Simcoe County Road 10 was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

The investigation is still ongoing.

