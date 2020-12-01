Menu

Crime

Driver dies after crashing into hydro pole in Clearview, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger
According to police, a vehicle travelling north on Simcoe Road 10, near Sunnidale Concession 3, lost control and hit a hydro pole.
According to police, a vehicle travelling north on Simcoe Road 10, near Sunnidale Concession 3, lost control and hit a hydro pole. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A driver has died after crashing into a hydro pole in Clearview, Ont., on Monday evening, Huronia West OPP say.

According to police, a vehicle travelling north on Simcoe Road 10, near Sunnidale Concession 3, lost control and hit a hydro pole.

Read more: OPP investigate Ramara, Ont., arson

The driver was sent to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie by paramedics, later succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead.

The driver has been identified as Duncan McDonald, 19, from Wasaga Beach.

Read more: Orillia man charged with arson following early morning crime spree

Simcoe County Road 10 was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

The investigation is still ongoing.

