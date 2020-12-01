Driver dies after crashing into hydro pole in Clearview, Ont.

A driver has died after crashing into a hydro pole in Clearview, Ont., on Monday evening, Huronia West OPP say.
According to police, a vehicle travelling north on Simcoe Road 10, near Sunnidale Concession 3, lost control and hit a hydro pole.
Read more: OPP investigate Ramara, Ont., arson
The driver was sent to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie by paramedics, later succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead.
The driver has been identified as Duncan McDonald, 19, from Wasaga Beach.
Trending Stories
Simcoe County Road 10 was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments