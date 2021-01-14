Menu

Crime

2 men arrested in connection with Niagara Falls robbery after police pursuit

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 14, 2021 6:31 pm
Niagara police have arrested two men after a truck and other items were stolen from a building.
Niagara police have arrested two men after a truck and other items were stolen from a building. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Two men are facing multiple charges after an attempt to evade Niagara regional police (NRPS) in a stolen truck on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say two suspects stole a Ford F 150 truck, among other items, from a commercial building near Victoria Avenue and Ferguson Street in Niagara Falls overnight on Wednesday.

The truck was spotted hours later by an officer in Grimsby about 30 kilometres away from Niagara Falls at about 7:30 a.m. near Victoria Avenue and South Service Road in Lincoln.

Read more: Burlington man charged after foot chase on QEW

After a short pursuit, which was called off at Greenlane Drive and Maple Grove Road in Beamsville, the vehicle was found abandoned near Dacotah and Wiley streets in St. Catharines.

Two men were arrested about an hour later after an NRPS emergency task unit (ETU) located them about three kilometres from where the vehicle was dropped off.

A 37-year-old with no fixed address and a 26-year-old from Jarvis are facing several charges tied to theft, with one man facing additional charges of fleeing from police.

