2 men arrested in connection with Niagara Falls robbery after police pursuit

Two men are facing multiple charges after an attempt to evade Niagara regional police (NRPS) in a stolen truck on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say two suspects stole a Ford F 150 truck, among other items, from a commercial building near Victoria Avenue and Ferguson Street in Niagara Falls overnight on Wednesday.

The truck was spotted hours later by an officer in Grimsby about 30 kilometres away from Niagara Falls at about 7:30 a.m. near Victoria Avenue and South Service Road in Lincoln.

After a short pursuit, which was called off at Greenlane Drive and Maple Grove Road in Beamsville, the vehicle was found abandoned near Dacotah and Wiley streets in St. Catharines.

Two men were arrested about an hour later after an NRPS emergency task unit (ETU) located them about three kilometres from where the vehicle was dropped off.

A 37-year-old with no fixed address and a 26-year-old from Jarvis are facing several charges tied to theft, with one man facing additional charges of fleeing from police.

