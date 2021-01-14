Burlington man charged after foot chase on QEW

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old man is facing a series of charges after a dangerous series of events on the QEW in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police say it started at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday when an officer spotted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Sutton Road.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away and fled the area.

A short time later, police say the same suspect vehicle was observed westbound on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) near Walkers Line, travelling at approximately 180 km/h, weaving in and out of traffic and even using the shoulder of the highway.

Prior to the arrival of officers, Halton Police say the driver of the vehicle, when stopped in the centre lane near the Skyway Bridge, exited the vehicle and crossed the centre median on foot.

The suspect then allegedly tried to stop vehicles driving in the eastbound lanes of the highway and was observed trying to open the doors of at least three vehicles.

Police say the suspect was arrested following a brief foot chase.

Charged with flight from police, dangerous operation, breach of probation, breach of release order, and possession of a controlled substance is a 43-year-old Burlington man.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

