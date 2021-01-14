6 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and said 32 active cases remain in the province.

Three of the cases are in Central Zone. One of the cases is a close contact of a previously reported case. The other cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, the province stated.

“The people are self-isolating, as required. One of the travel-related cases is a student at Dalhousie University in Halifax who lives off-campus,” said Public Health.

Premier Stephen McNeil said the province is seeing a low number of cases because people are taking public health protocols and the health of others seriously.

“I want to thank everyone for staying vigilant and looking out for one another,” said McNeil.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 135,524 tests. There have been 459 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

No one is currently in hospital. Four hundred and twenty-seven cases are now resolved.

“We know how easily the virus can spread when we let our guard down,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “Let’s keep up our efforts and ensure we continue to follow the public health measures – wear a mask, limit social contacts, maintain physical distance, wash our hands and stay home if feeling unwell.”

Post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia from anywhere except Prince Edward Island or Newfoundland and Labrador are being strongly encouraged by the province to visit the provincial website to book a COVID-19 test for day six, seven or eight of their 14-day self-isolation period.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be booked up to three days in advance.