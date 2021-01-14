COVID-19 exposure notices issued for flight, location in Truro

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health has issued two potential COVID-19 exposure notices, one at a club in Truro and another involving a recent Air Canada flight to Halifax from Toronto.

The first notice is for the Truro Horsemen’s Club at 288 Main St., in Truro, N.S., on Jan. 10 between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Anyone present at the location during that time is being urged to immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Individuals must self-isolate while waiting for their test, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials say people who were possibly exposed could develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 24.

Story continues below advertisement

1:51 10 N.S. universities to split $25M in provincial funding 10 N.S. universities to split $25M in provincial funding

The second exposure notification is for Air Canada flight 614 from Toronto to Halifax on Jan. 7.

The flight left Toronto at 2:18 p.m. ET and arrived in Halifax at 5:22 p.m. AT.

Passengers in rows 1 to 4 in seats A, C and D are asked to continue to self-isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

All other passengers on the flight should continue self-isolating for the mandatory 14-day period and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Health officials say people who were possibly exposed could develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia recommends visiting the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

fever

cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

sore throat

runny nose/nasal congestion

headache

shortness of breath