Health

COVID-19 exposure notices issued for flight, location in Truro

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 14, 2021 8:25 am
Some epidemiologists are questioning the province's plan to hold back all of the second doses, saying they need to move more swiftly.

Nova Scotia Health has issued two potential COVID-19 exposure notices, one at a club in Truro and another involving a recent Air Canada flight to Halifax from Toronto.

The first notice is for the Truro Horsemen’s Club at 288 Main St., in Truro, N.S., on Jan. 10 between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Read more: All the potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Nova Scotia over the past 14 days

Anyone present at the location during that time is being urged to immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Individuals must self-isolate while waiting for their test, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms

Health officials say people who were possibly exposed could develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 24.

The second exposure notification is for Air Canada flight 614 from Toronto to Halifax on Jan. 7.

The flight left Toronto at 2:18 p.m. ET and arrived in Halifax at 5:22 p.m. AT.

Passengers in rows 1 to 4 in seats A, C and D are asked to continue to self-isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

All other passengers on the flight should continue self-isolating for the mandatory 14-day period and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Health officials say people who were possibly exposed could develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 21.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 3 in university students

Nova Scotia recommends visiting the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

  • fever
  • cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

  • sore throat
  • runny nose/nasal congestion
  • headache
  • shortness of breath


