COVID-19 exposure notices issued for flight, location in Truro

Nova Scotia Health has issued two potential COVID-19 exposure notices, one at a club in Truro and another involving a recent Air Canada flight to Halifax from Toronto.
The first notice is for the Truro Horsemen’s Club at 288 Main St., in Truro, N.S., on Jan. 10 between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Anyone present at the location during that time is being urged to immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.
Individuals must self-isolate while waiting for their test, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Health officials say people who were possibly exposed could develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 24.
The second exposure notification is for Air Canada flight 614 from Toronto to Halifax on Jan. 7.
The flight left Toronto at 2:18 p.m. ET and arrived in Halifax at 5:22 p.m. AT.
Passengers in rows 1 to 4 in seats A, C and D are asked to continue to self-isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.
All other passengers on the flight should continue self-isolating for the mandatory 14-day period and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.
Health officials say people who were possibly exposed could develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 21.
Nova Scotia recommends visiting the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:
- fever
- cough
Or two or more of the following symptoms:
- sore throat
- runny nose/nasal congestion
- headache
- shortness of breath
Comments