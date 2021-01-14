Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 103 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and three more deaths connected to ongoing outbreaks.

The city’s total number of active cases was down slightly to 1,038 on Thursday compared to 1,111 recorded on Wednesday.

There have been 7,823 total coronavirus cases in the past year and 209 COVID-19-connected deaths.

The deaths involved two people in their 70s and a person over 80. Two of the deaths are from the outbreak at Shalom Village, which has been ongoing since Dec. 9.

The home has recorded 196 total cases in its outbreak among 108 patients, 83 staff members and five other people tied to the home. The nursing home has had 20 deaths during the outbreak.

The other recorded death on Thursday was from The Meadows long-term care home (LTCH) in Ancaster. That home has been in an outbreak since Dec. 16, with 39 total cases involving 26 patients and 12 staff members and another person connected to the home. There have been four deaths since the outbreak started.

The city reported two new outbreaks, one at the Alexander Place LTCH and another at a Christian Horizons location.

An outbreak at the Head Injury Rehabilitation Ontario location on King William is over after 13 days. The facility only had two cases among staff members since it started on Jan. 1.

There are 35 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 14, which includes 25 institutions, five community agencies, four workplaces and a daycare.

There are 105 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Public health is reporting that about 7,500 long-term care residents and health workers in Hamilton have received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through a fixed site as of Jan. 13.

Around 800 have received vaccinations through a mobile clinic, so far. Public health initiated the roving plan to vaccinate long-term care and retirement homes across the city with a target of reaching everyone in a high-risk setting by Jan. 18.

Halton Region reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, death at Georgetown LTCH

Halton Region reported 65 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and a death at a long-term care home.

Public health has recorded 7,284 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March.

The region has 557 active cases as of Jan. 14. Burlington has 149 active cases as of Jan. 14 while Halton Hills has 44, Milton with 196 and Oakville with 168.

Public health reported a death tied to an outbreak at Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown. The home now has 19 deaths since its outbreak began on Dec. 4. There have been a total of 154 COVID-19 cases during the surge.

The region has had 137 coronavirus-related deaths.

Halton has 41 total outbreaks and 17 active institutional outbreaks.

Niagara Region reports 136 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Niagara recorded just 136 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and three new coronavirus-related deaths.

The region’s active cases increased from 1,491 as of Wednesday to 1,538 on Jan. 14.

Overall, Niagara has had 6,110 total positive cases since the pandemic began and 208 coronavirus-related deaths amid the crisis.

The region has 49 active outbreaks, 27 of which are at health-care facilities, including 12 in St. Catharines and five in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Health is managing a number of current outbreaks, including six in the agency’s hospitals in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

There are 59 active coronavirus cases in the outbreak at the Greater Niagara general site. Eleven people have died among the outbreaks in five hospital units.

Two outbreaks at the St. Catharines site involve 10 cases among staff members, with five from the emergency department.

The largest of the current outbreaks is at Oakwood Park Lodge, which has had 237 coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 12. The home has seen 30 COVID-19-related deaths. The home currently has just 11 active cases as of Wednesday.

The second outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor has been going on since Dec. 18 and now has 62 cases among 36 residents and 26 staff members. The home has had 11 deaths tied to the coronavirus, according to Niagara Health.

The agency says 77 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The region has 163 active cases as of Jan. 14 and 1,151 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

The two counties have now had 36 combined coronavirus-connected deaths since March.

The region has six outbreaks at health facilities, which also includes Caressant Care in Courtland, Cedarwood LTHC in Simcoe, Cedarwood Village apartments in Simcoe, the Delhi LTCH, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville and Parkview Meadows in Townsend.

Each of the facilities has one case involving a staff member, with Cedarwood Village also having two positive cases among residents.

Brant County reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County has had 1,216 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, adding 34 new cases on Thursday.

The region’s active cases increased slightly day over day from 150 on Wednesday to 157 on Thursday. Two people are receiving hospital care for COVID-19.

Brant now has four ongoing institutional outbreaks, all in Brantford, at Fox Ridge, John Noble LTCH, Brierwood Gardens and Wee Watch private daycare.

An outbreak at the St. Joseph’s YMCA Child Care Centre was declared over on Wednesday.

The county has six total deaths connected with the pandemic.

