8 people in Welland charged for violating Ontario’s COVID-19 orders

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Welland say eight people are facing fines after violating the province’s Reopening Ontario Act.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they received a complaint just before midnight on Tuesday at a residence in the area of Cozy and Duncan streets.

Officers discovered a group of people in contradiction of Ontario’s COVID-19 regulations which limit contact with people from different homes.

A number of people aged between 28 and 52 years old were charged and face fines of $800 each, according to the NRPS.

Under current provincial orders, social gatherings are limited to a single household.

Story continues below advertisement