8 people in Welland charged for violating Ontario’s COVID-19 orders

By Don Mitchell Global News
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in Welland say eight people are facing fines after violating the province’s Reopening Ontario Act.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they received a complaint just before midnight on Tuesday at a residence in the area of Cozy and Duncan streets.

Officers discovered a group of people in contradiction of Ontario’s COVID-19 regulations which limit contact with people from different homes.

A number of people aged between 28 and 52 years old were charged and face fines of $800 each, according to the NRPS.

Under current provincial orders, social gatherings are limited to a single household.

Coronavirus: COVID-19 positivity rate in Ontario went up 'quite a bit' in children over holiday period

 

