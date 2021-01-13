8 people in Welland charged for violating Ontario’s COVID-19 orders

Police in Welland say eight people are facing fines after violating the province’s Reopening Ontario Act.
Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they received a complaint just before midnight on Tuesday at a residence in the area of Cozy and Duncan streets.
Officers discovered a group of people in contradiction of Ontario’s COVID-19 regulations which limit contact with people from different homes.
A number of people aged between 28 and 52 years old were charged and face fines of $800 each, according to the NRPS.
Under current provincial orders, social gatherings are limited to a single household.
