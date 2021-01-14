Canadian doctors call for more transparency about coronavirus vaccine rollout

Send this page to someone via email

The professional group for emergency doctors in Canada wants more transparency about COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians is calling for a clear description of who is being prioritized for the first doses and why.

It also wants priority to go to those directly caring for patients who are critically ill or suspected of having COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The association says many members in areas with limited human resources have not been vaccinated, but urban providers who have less patient contact appear to have received doses.

6:17 Is Ontario’s vaccine rollout plan working? Doctor answers your latest COVID-19 questions Is Ontario’s vaccine rollout plan working? Doctor answers your latest COVID-19 questions – Dec 18, 2020

A Wednesday statement says communication about the process so far doesn’t support claims that the vaccine rollout will follow an ethical framework.

Story continues below advertisement

Many doctors don’t know when they will be vaccinated and the association says that needs to change.