COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Georgian Bay General Hospital

The COVID-19 outbreak that started on Dec. 4, 2020, at Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland, Ont., has been declared over.

The outbreak saw 65 COVID-19 cases — 32 among patients, 32 among staff and one involving a visitor — and affected the hospital’s 2 North inpatient unit and several other inpatient units, which were removed from outbreak status on Dec. 22, 2020, and Jan. 5, respectively.

“Getting through this COVID-19 outbreak has been very challenging during an already difficult time throughout the past 10 months of the pandemic,” the hospital’s president and CEO, Gail Hunt, said in a statement.

“On behalf of GBGH, I’d like to offer our deepest condolences to the families of patients who passed away in connection with the outbreak.”

GBGH says it will continue to follow strict infection prevention and control measures, like enhanced cleaning, utilizing droplet/contact precautions for all patients and masking of patients during all care.

The hospital will also continue to restrict visitors, except for those who are essential or those who meet “exceptional” circumstances — for example, palliative reasons or birthing.

Between Jan. 1 and 10, 60 per cent of hospital staff and credentialed staff received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through Barrie’s novel coronavirus immunization clinic.