Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 158 new COVID-19 cases, 7,500 vaccinations

Hamilton reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The city’s total number of active cases were up slightly to 1,111 on Wednesday compared to 1,029 recorded on Tuesday.

There have been 7,720 total coronavirus cases in the past year and 206 COVID-19-connected deaths.

The weekly case rate in Hamilton remains at 148 per 100,000 as reported on Tuesday.

The city reported no new outbreaks and declared five outbreaks over on Wednesday at Regina Gardens long-term care home (LTCH), Caroline Place retirement home, the Lynwood Charlton Centre in Flamborough, Chartwell Willowgrove LTCH, and the F5 unit of the Juravinski hospital.

The outbreak at the Juravinski was originally tied to five units in the hospital which accounted for 106 cases and 9 deaths since starting on Dec. 3.

There are 39 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 13, which includes 24 institutions, five community agencies, four workplaces and a daycare.

There are 117 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Public health is reporting that about 7,500 long-term care residents and health workers in Hamilton have received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through a fixed-site as of Jan. 13.

Around 800 have received vaccinations through a mobile clinic, so far. Public health initiated the roving plan to vaccinate long-term care and retirement homes across the city with a target of reaching everyone in a high-risk setting by Jan. 18.

The mobile clinic started on Sunday at Idlewyld Manor near Mohawk Road West, currently in an outbreak.

It’s expected to hit two homes on Thursday, Arbour Creek and Grace Villa.

The Moderna vaccine is scheduled to arrive in Hamilton this week, according to public health, which will help the city vaccinate more residents in long-term care.

Halton Region reports 92 new COVID-19 cases, death at Oakville LTCH

Halton Region reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and a death at a long-term care home.

Public health has recorded 7,219 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March.

Active cases dropped on Wednesday to 624 compared to the 672 reported on Tuesday. Burlington has 186 active cases as of Jan. 13 while Halton Hills has 47, Milton with 218 and Oakville with 173.

Public health reported a death tied to an outbreak at Chartwell Waterford in Oakville. It’s the first death reported by the home, which has a total of 29 COVID-19 cases from an ongoing surge that began on Jan. 5.

The region has had 136 coronavirus-related deaths.

Halton has 39 total outbreaks and 17 active institutional outbreaks.

Niagara Region reports 187 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Niagara recorded just 187 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and nine new deaths.

The region’s active cases increased from 1,429 as of Tuesday to 1,491 on Jan. 13.

Overall, Niagara has had 5,792 total positive cases since the pandemic began and 205 coronavirus-related deaths amid the crisis.

The region has 47 active outbreaks, 29 of which are at health-care facilities, including 12 in St. Catharines and seven in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Health is managing a number of current outbreaks, including six in the agency’s hospitals in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

There are 59 active coronavirus cases in the outbreak at the Greater Niagara general site. Eleven people have died among the outbreaks in five hospital units.

Two outbreaks at the St. Catharines site involve 10 cases among staff members with five from the emergency department.

The largest of the current outbreaks is at Oakwood Park Lodge which has had 237 coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 12. The home has seen 30 COVID-19-related deaths. The home currently has just 11 active cases as of Tuesday.

The second outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor has been going on since Dec. 18 and now has 62 cases among 36 residents and 26 staff members. The home has had 11 deaths tied to the coronavirus, according to Niagara Health.

The agency says 68 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The region has 185 active cases as of Jan. 13, and 1,138 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

The two counties have now had 36 combined coronavirus-connected deaths since March with the latest in the community death reported on Tuesday.

The region has six outbreaks at health facilities, which also includes Caressant Care in Courtland, Cedarwood LTHC in Simcoe, Cedarwood Village apartments in Simcoe, the Delhi LTCH, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, and Parkview Meadows in Townsend.

Each of the facilities has one case involving a staff member with Cedarwood Village also having two positive cases among residents.

Brant County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County has had 1,183 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, adding 26 new cases on Wednesday.

The region’s active cases dropped slightly day over day from 153 on Tuesday to 150 on Wednesday. Two people are receiving hospital care for COVID-19.

In an update from public health on Tuesday, Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) said the region’s local case count for the week ending Jan. 10 was 169, the highest single-week case count since the pandemic began.

“Our case count is a direct reflection of some of the poor decisions that were made over the holidays around non-household gatherings,” Urbantke said.

“Being fed up and tired of what’s been a long, hard road to this point is not going to help us dig out of this hole we find ourselves in, both locally and provincially.”

Brant now has five ongoing institutional outbreaks, all in Brantford, at Fox Ridge, John Noble LTCH, Brierwood Gardens, St. Joseph’s YMCA Child Care Centre and Wee Watch private daycare.

The county has six total deaths connected with the pandemic.