Guelph reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, another 47 people have recovered

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the city’s total case count reached 1,746, while another 47 people have recovered from the disease.

The city’s resolved case count has reached 1,494.

Active cases fell by 17 from the previous day to 234. That includes three people being treated in the hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city’s death toll of 18 did not change Wednesday after a death was reported on Tuesday.

Guelph has reported five deaths related to the novel coronavirus so far this month, along with 413 new cases and 353 resolved cases.

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 Ontario’s latest COVID-19 projections paints grim picture Ontario’s latest COVID-19 projections paints grim picture

Wellington County

Wellington County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising its total case count to 707 during the pandemic.

Active cases increased by five from the previous day to 85. The active case count includes three people in the hospital, which is one more than the previous day.

The Township of Wellington North is being hit hardest by the coronavirus. There are 37 active cases in a population of just over 12,000 people.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Another eight people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 615.

Story continues below advertisement

Wellington County’s death toll of seven has not changed since Jan. 8.

COVID-19 outbreaks

A second COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Caressant Care’s facility in Harriston. It was declared on Tuesday in its long-term care home after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Another outbreak in the facility’s retirement home was declared on Sunday after a staff member tested positive.

There are no new cases connected to a deadly outbreak at Caressant Care’s facility in Arthur where two people have died. At least 65 cases have been reported among its long-term care and retirement home.

No outbreaks have been declared in the past day.

2:20 Coronavirus: Ontario’s big-box stores immune to new restrictions Coronavirus: Ontario’s big-box stores immune to new restrictions

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health began its vaccination program on Jan. 6.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Tuesday night, 1,019 vaccinations had been administered, which is 258 more than Monday’s count.

Health officials are aiming to administer 500 vaccines per day at the public health facility in Guelph.

A public health spokesperson confirmed a new shipment of Pfizer vaccine was received on Tuesday containing 1,950 doses.

So far, the health unit has received 2,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna was also scheduled to deliver 3,000 doses of its vaccine this week, which will then be sent to retirement homes and long-term care for patients and residents.

Story continues below advertisement