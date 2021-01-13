Manitoba students going back to school Monday, says province

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Manitoba says that students are free to head back to school on Monday.

Older students from Grades 7 and up have been remote learning from home since the beginning of January, after the holiday break, but that may change on Jan. 18.

“On Jan. 18, 2021, the temporary two-week period of remote learning following the holiday break will end and in-person classroom learning will resume,” said Jamie Hofing, press secretary to Education Minister Cliff Cullen.

Cullen was shuffled into the Education Minister position on Jan. 7.

“However, school divisions and schools may continue to offer optional remote learning to Kindergarten to Grade 8 students who can be supported while learning at home for the remainder of the 2020/2021 school year,” Hofing added.

While this opens the doors to kids going back to school, it’s up to the school divisions on how to implement it.

For most, that means moving back to whatever system the division was using before the mandated remote learning for everyone.

“What we’re hearing from our membership is that this two-week period has gone reasonably well,” said Alan Campbell, president of the Manitoba School Boards Association.

He said the front line staff “really needed the break” over the holidays, but teachers came back somewhat recharged.

“Engagement has been solid across the board,” he added. “When you know how long the period is, it helps with planning,” unlike what happened in the spring.

The original move to two weeks of remote learning was to ride out the expected spike in coronavirus cases after the holidays.

While Manitoba saw a small spike, that number has been dropping. On Tuesday, Manitoba reported 92 new cases of COVID-19.

Each division will reach out to parents this week if they haven’t already, Campbell said.

“There will be different offerings, but there is infrastructure in place for remote learning.”