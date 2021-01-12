Police charge northern Ontario ice hut owner following violation of COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they’ve charged an ice hut owner in northern Ontario after officers observed more than 10 people from different households there.

Ontario has banned indoor gatherings province-wide in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 and has limited outdoor gatherings to 10 as of Dec. 26. Under Ontario’s current lockdown, all reservations for temporary accommodations, including ice huts, must have been made prior to Dec. 26.

On Saturday, police say they received a call regarding “too many people at an ice hut.” OPP say officers then found more than 10 people at the hut on Wasi Lake in Powassan, Ont.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A 36-year-old Chisholm Township resident was subsequently charged with failing to comply with an order under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Story continues below advertisement

The charge is a ticket with a $750 fine plus a surcharge, totaling to $880.