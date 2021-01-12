Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police charge northern Ontario ice hut owner following violation of COVID-19 restrictions

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 12, 2021 4:51 pm
OPP have issued an emergency alert in Millhaven, Ont., for an armed and dangerous person.
OPP have issued an emergency alert in Millhaven, Ont., for an armed and dangerous person. Don Mitchell / Global News

OPP say they’ve charged an ice hut owner in northern Ontario after officers observed more than 10 people from different households there.

Ontario has banned indoor gatherings province-wide in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 and has limited outdoor gatherings to 10 as of Dec. 26. Under Ontario’s current lockdown, all reservations for temporary accommodations, including ice huts, must have been made prior to Dec. 26.

Read more: Nearly half of Canadians gathered outside of household over holidays: Ipsos

On Saturday, police say they received a call regarding “too many people at an ice hut.” OPP say officers then found more than 10 people at the hut on Wasi Lake in Powassan, Ont.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A 36-year-old Chisholm Township resident was subsequently charged with failing to comply with an order under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The charge is a ticket with a $750 fine plus a surcharge, totaling to $880.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces state of emergency, stay-at-home order' Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces state of emergency, stay-at-home order
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaIce hut gatheringIce hut gathering COVID restrictionsNorthern Ontario ice hut
Flyers
More weekly flyers