Health

Coronavirus: Mayor Tory asks for more funding from federal, provincial governments for 2021

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Toronto Mayor Tory says he supports the Ontario government’s decision to implement new health measures' Coronavirus: Toronto Mayor Tory says he supports the Ontario government’s decision to implement new health measures
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto Mayor John Tory on Monday stated that he supports the Ontario government's implementation of new public health measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, which will likely be announced Tuesday. Reports indicate a curfew for the province is off the table at this time.

Toronto’s mayor is asking the federal and provincial governments for money to help Canadian cities through a second fiscal year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor John Tory addressed the Empire Club of Canada this afternoon, giving a preview of Toronto’s 2021 budget.

The budget will be brought before Toronto city council on Thursday.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Toronto to open large COVID-19 immunization clinic next week' Coronavirus: Toronto to open large COVID-19 immunization clinic next week
Coronavirus: Toronto to open large COVID-19 immunization clinic next week

Tory had advocated for a “Safe Restart agreement” for municipalities across the country in 2020, which federal and provincial governments agreed to last year.

Mayor John Tory reflects on a year of hardship, progress, and Toronto's future recovery

He is now calling for a Safe Restart 2.0 agreement as the pandemic stretches into its second fiscal year.

Tory says that if the higher levels of government don’t come through with renewed funding Toronto will have to cut up to $860 million of capital spending.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
