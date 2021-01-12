Blustery Wednesday forecast for southern Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says a clipper system moving across the province on Wednesday will bring strong to severe winds to southern Saskatchewan.

The strong winds will begin on Wednesday morning in the southwest region and expand eastward throughout the day and continue into Thursday.

Widespread winds of 60 gusting to 80 km/h are likely, with localized severe gusts of 100 km/h possible.

However, Environment Canada said the exact timing and location of the strongest gusts are still unclear as the system continues to develop, but said is most likely to occur Wednesday afternoon or evening.

The clipper will also bring a mix of wintery precipitation and blowing snow.

Environment Canada said there will be a mix of scattered showers, the potential for freezing rain and snow.

Accumulations are expected to be low, but some regions could receive five to 10 centimetres.

The winds and snow will taper off late Thursday as the system moves out of the Prairies.

