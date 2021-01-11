COVID-19 outbreak declared on Red Earth Cree Nation

A coronavirus outbreak was declared this past weekend in the northern Saskatchewan community of Red Earth Cree Nation.

The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) declared it following an increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to multiple gatherings, according to a press release on Jan. 9.

Officials are advising individuals who were at any gathering outside of their immediate household to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms and to call HealthLine 811 or their health clinic.

NITHA added all other individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days from the date of last exposure.

Red Earth Cree Nation is approximately 290 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

