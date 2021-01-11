EE Football Team extends the contract of 6 players

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday, the Edmonton Football Team announced the contract extensions of six players. Of those, five were due to become free agents on Feb. 9.

Defensive tackle Jake Ceresna has received a two-year contract extension. He was not a pending free agent.

In 2018, Ceresna recorded 32 defensive tackles and eight quarterback sacks with the green and gold.

Also signing a two-year extension are offensive lineman Colin Kelly and receiver Harry McMaster. Kelly has been the team’s starting right tackle for the last four seasons.

Signing one-year extensions are receivers Kevin Elliott and Anthony Parker and fullback James Tuck.

Tuck has been a fixture on special teams. In 25 career games with the team, Tuck has recorded 27 special teams tackles.

General manager Brock Sunderland has signed 19 pending free agents to contract extensions and six players who were already under contract, including quarterback Trevor Harris since Boxing Day.

The Edmonton Football Team currently has 27 pending free agents, CFL free agency will open on Feb. 9.