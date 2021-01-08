American receiver Derel Walker returns to EE Football Team

American receiver Derel Walker is back with the Edmonton Football Team.
Walker returned to Edmonton on Friday. He spent the 2019 season with the Toronto Argonauts.
Walker began his CFL career with Edmonton in 2015 and was the league’s top rookie after registering 89 catches for 1,110 yards and six TDs. He helped the franchise win the Grey Cup that season.
Walker joined the Argos as a free agent in 2019, registering 65 catches for 1,040 yards and six TDs. He became a free agent after the season.
Walker has recorded 362 catches for 5,248 yards and 32 TDs over five CFL seasons.
