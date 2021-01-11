Coronavirus: Whitby Caremongers remain a bright spot during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been almost 10 months since the coronavirus pandemic started and the Whitby Caremongers have been helping residents with whatever they need the entire time.

And the group of dedicated volunteers doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“Today we’re going to be delivering a care package to a senior couple that lives right here in Whitby,” said Shauna Reay, Whitby Caremongers volunteer and administrator.

The 45-year-old has been volunteering with the Whitby Caremongers since day one. It’s an experience she says has been enriching during an unparalleled time.

“In a pandemic you’re obviously surrounded by bad news and fear and a lot of misinformation, and it feels really great to be able to do something positive in the community,” said Reay.

While Reay does make the occasional delivery, she’s usually the one setting them up.

“We’re in a position where we can offer help without judgment, We hear from a lot of people that they never thought they’d be in this situation, so we know that nobody is immune to this kind of need,” said Reay.

Over the past 10 months, between the grocery shopping, deliveries and rides the Whitby Caremongers have helped about 1,700 people.

Now, that number jumps even higher if you include the thousands of dollars raised for local food banks.

Cindy Cole has been providing that lifeline and hope to residents for months.

“In the beginning, I would do a Costco run and have eight people that I was shopping for or I would run out at various times if we needed somebody or somebody needed something I would just go. So I can’t even imagine how many times I’ve gone out,” said Cole.

As for Reay, she says no matter the need, the grassroots group of volunteers has been there from the start and will continue until this pandemic is over.

“This community and this group of almost 3,000 people, they come together and they deliver,” said Reay.

