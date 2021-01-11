The best fashion deals for January

Send this page to someone via email

Tis’ the season to be saving and January sales have arrived.

The Morning Show’s fashion expert Natalie Sexton recently shared some tips for finding the best deals this winter.

She suggests always looking at the return policy — especially if you’re shopping online. This way you don’t get stuck with any final sales on items you haven’t tried on.

“I find that websites are so easy to shop now. So you could even punch in your height, your weight and then find customer reviews, ” Sexton said.

Sexton adds that you should know your basic measurements — your chest, waist and hips — and use the measurement guide on the website for reference.

For brands you know you love, sign up for email notifications so you’re in the loop for upcoming promos, sales and new collection drops.

January is also the perfect time to invest in quality winter gear, Sexton says.

“Look for great Canadian brands. They really know how to make boots for our winter.”

She recommends Montreal-based company L’intervalle, which has deals on fashionable, waterproof boots.

Kamik is another brand selling winter or hiking-style boots, Sexton said.

For jewelry, Sexton recommends finding some classic pieces — like those sold at Jenny Bird — which can be worn with black turtlenecks or other staple items in your closet.

“Maybe we’re gonna invest more in these pieces but you’re going to get so much bang for your buck because you’re going to wear them on the regular,” Sexton said.

Lastly, coats released in the fall or early winter are now marked down.

Sexton recommends Hudson’s Bay for quality outerwear at clearance prices.

For more shopping tips for winter deals, watch the video above.